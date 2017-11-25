Dwayne Johnson Remembers Family's Struggle With Poverty In Heartfelt Thanksgiving Post

He shared an Instagram photo of his family and wrote:

"After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for. Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude."

And he opened up about the difficulty his family faced when he was growing up.

"As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat," he shared. "We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana."

The Rock's post wasn't entirely serious. The 45-year-old actor also took a minute to take a jab at Blake Shelton, who recently took home the title of People's "Sexiest Man Alive." Johnson previously had the title and said he was surprised nobody in his family brought up the fact that he is truly the sexiest man in the room.