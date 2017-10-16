'DWTS' Disney Week Is Rocked By Shocking Elimination

It was Disney week on "Dancing With the Stars," but it wasn't a fairytale ending for one pair.

Things started out on a high note with the "Disney Through the Ages" theme, which captured the emotion behind Disney favorites like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," "Steamboat Willie," "The Little Mermaid," "The Jungle Book" and "Moana." The judges handed out their first perfect score of the season to Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold for their stunning performance to "You're Welcome" from "Moana."

But when it was time for the judges to make their decision, one star was unable to swim to success.

The bottom two couples came down to Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star danced to "The Little Mermaid" and made for a fetching Ariel while Gleb paraded around as a mer-man. The judges were impressed with the duo's effort, with Carrie Ann saying she was "mesmerized" and Len saying it was a decent routine.