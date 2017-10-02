'DWTS' Stars Tom Bergeron and Drew Scott Address Las Vegas Shooting With Emotional Message

"Dancing with the Stars" is sharing their condolences for everyone affected by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. 

Host Tom Bergeron began Monday evening's show with a message for all of the families and friends who lost loved ones in the tragedy that claimed the lives of 58 people, according to the latest reports. 

"There's an old saying the show must go on," Bergeron said at the start of Monday night's episode. "And it will. But first, all of us at "Dancing with the Stars" want to send our love, thoughts, and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we're doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts." 

The emotional messages continued throughout the evening with Drew Scott expressing his sadness after his own performance. The HGTV star has been a longtime resident of Las Vegas. 

"I've lived in Vegas for many years, and I want to say that all of our hearts here are with the families affected. I mean it's a sad situation, but just know we're here, our prayers are here for you guys, and we're here to support," Scott told fans. 


We hope that dance will move you to inspire goodness in others, that the music will feed your soul, and that we can make you smile at a time that is so dark. Tonight we dance for you❤️????

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

Earlier in the day, Scott shared photos of the entire "Dancing With the Stars" cast posing for a picture and sharing a message of hope for all those in Las Vegas. "We hope that dance will move you to inspire goodness in others, that the music will feed your soul, and that we can make you smile at a time that is so dark. Tonight we dance for you❤️🙏" Scott wrote. 


He also shared an earlier tribute on his Instagram account: 

My heart aches for all the families who lost loved ones in Vegas. How can there be so much hate in this world? ????

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy was not able to dance during Monday's episode, but he also shared a message about Las Vegas on his Instagram account. 

I owe so much to Las Vegas. I’m not a gambling man but sometime ago we bet on each other and it’s been an incredible relationship which keeps getting better. I cry for Las Vegas today. This is just awful. @dwmsummerlin ・・・ The attack on innocent concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday night was devastating. Our condolences go out to the victims, their loved ones, and our extended family of Las Vegas and Dance With Me Summerlin. We hope that the injured make a full recovery, and the families of the victims receive the support they need in these difficult times. The Dance With Me family is mourning with you. If you are able to help we have included some local resources that are assisting in the recovery efforts. We will continue to bring joy to this world through a sense of community, family, and belonging that everyone deserves. We will not let senseless acts of violence divert us from making the world a happier place through love and unity. ????❤️

A post shared by @maksimc on

"I owe so much to Las Vegas. I’m not a gambling man but sometime ago we bet on each other and it’s been an incredible relationship which keeps getting better. I cry for Las Vegas today. This is just awful," he wrote. 

It was definitely an emotional evening for the "DWTS" family. 

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk54

Related news

Latest News