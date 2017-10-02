'DWTS' Stars Tom Bergeron and Drew Scott Address Las Vegas Shooting With Emotional Message

"Dancing with the Stars" is sharing their condolences for everyone affected by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Host Tom Bergeron began Monday evening's show with a message for all of the families and friends who lost loved ones in the tragedy that claimed the lives of 58 people, according to the latest reports.

"There's an old saying the show must go on," Bergeron said at the start of Monday night's episode. "And it will. But first, all of us at "Dancing with the Stars" want to send our love, thoughts, and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we're doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."

The emotional messages continued throughout the evening with Drew Scott expressing his sadness after his own performance. The HGTV star has been a longtime resident of Las Vegas.

"I've lived in Vegas for many years, and I want to say that all of our hearts here are with the families affected. I mean it's a sad situation, but just know we're here, our prayers are here for you guys, and we're here to support," Scott told fans.



