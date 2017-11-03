Dylan Sprouse Expertly Trolls Brother Cole & 'Riverdale' Cast On Instagram

Dylan Sprouse's hilarious social media rivalry with his twin brother Cole rages on!

The 25-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to poke fun at the entire "Riverdale” cast and recreated their moody poses in a series of selfies with a promotional poster while he was out and about in New York City.

"Look I'm a 'Riverdale' cast member lol," he captioned the snaps.

First up, Archie himself! Dylan took no mercy on KJ Apa, exaggerating his furrowed brow and heartthrob stance.