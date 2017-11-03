Dylan Sprouse Expertly Trolls Brother Cole & 'Riverdale' Cast On Instagram

(Getty Images)
Dylan Sprouse's hilarious social media rivalry with his twin brother Cole rages on!
The 25-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to poke fun at the entire "Riverdale” cast and recreated their moody poses in a series of selfies with a promotional poster while he was out and about in New York City.
"Look I'm a 'Riverdale' cast member lol," he captioned the snaps.
First up, Archie himself! Dylan took no mercy on KJ Apa, exaggerating his furrowed brow and heartthrob stance.
Lili Reinhart's Betty Cooper also fell victim to Dylan's trolling.
The similarities between Dylan and Casey Cott in this selfie are kind of eerie…
He tried, but Dylan couldn't compete with redheaded beauty Madelaine Petsch's famous pout.
Dylan even came for the Pussycats with this snap of Ashleigh Murray – although he really needed the cat ears.
Dylan Sprouse snaps a selfie with Ashleigh Murray (Instagram)
All it would take for Dylan to steal the beanie crown from his brother's "Riverdale" fame would be dyeing his hair. He perfectly captured Jughead's brooding pose!
Camila Mendes better clutch her pearls tight. Dylan even made a perfect Veronica.
While it’s one thing for Dylan to take on his twin, he’s messing with the whole squad now. Can't wait to see how the "Riverdale" cast fights back!