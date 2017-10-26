Ed Sheeran Gives Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn His Nod Of Approval

While Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn low key, Ed Sheeran couldn't be happier for her new romance!

Ed gave his nod of approval on the Capital Breakfast Show when he told host Roman Kemp, "He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."

Though the "Shape of You" singer has been busy on a world tour, he has remained in contact with Taylor as she gears up to release her highly-anticipated new album, "Reputation."