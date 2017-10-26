Ed Sheeran Gives Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn His Nod Of Approval

(Getty Images)
While Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn low key, Ed Sheeran couldn't be happier for her new romance!
Ed gave his nod of approval on the Capital Breakfast Show when he told host Roman Kemp, "He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."
Though the "Shape of You" singer has been busy on a world tour, he has remained in contact with Taylor as she gears up to release her highly-anticipated new album, "Reputation."
"Yeah, we're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know," he said. "And she's been in London quite a bit as well."
While fans eagerly wait for the 27-year-old pop princess' new record, Ed is already a fan of "Reputation."
"I think people will like the album," he added.
Ed has been close with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for years. The two collaborated on a track for Taylor's album "Red" in 2012 and went on tour together throughout 2013. The 26-year-old hit maker even made his friendship with Tay permanent by getting a "Red" tattoo to commemorate their collaboration.
It's good to see Sweeran’s friendship still going strong! "Reputation" is available everywhere Nov. 10.