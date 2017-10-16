Ed Sheeran Wears a Cast After He Gets Hurt In London Bike Accident

Bad news for Ed Sheeran fans!
Sheeran posted a picture on his Instagram account on Monday revealing that he was involved in a bike accident and it resulted in a broken arm in a cast and his opposite wrist in a sling. The “Shape of You” singer told his nearly 16 million fans that his bike accident could affect his upcoming tour in Asia.
He captioned the photo:
"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"
The 26-year-old superstar is currently on his "Divide Tour" and is set to play in Taipei next Sunday. Sheeran has already toured in the United States and Latin America, and the next next stops are in Asia and Australia. The tour concludes in Europe in August 2018.
We hope you get healed up, Ed!
-- Kevin Zelman