Eileen Davidson Leaving 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

Eileen Davidson is exiting Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."



"After a lot of thought, because of my crazy scheds at YR and Dool, I've decided it's best for me and my fam to step away from being a housewife for now," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, mentioning daytime dramas "The Young and the Restless" and "Days of Our Lives.



"But ya never know! I might be popping in to see what the ladies are up to from time to time! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!!" she added, posting a pic showing her with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host, Andy Cohen.

