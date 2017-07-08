Eileen Davidson Leaving 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

Eileen Davidson is exiting Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
"After a lot of thought, because of my crazy scheds at YR and Dool, I've decided it's best for me and my fam to step away from being a housewife for now," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, mentioning daytime dramas "The Young and the Restless" and "Days of Our Lives.
"But ya never know! I might be popping in to see what the ladies are up to from time to time! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!!" she added, posting a pic showing her with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host, Andy Cohen.
She also tweeted about the news on Friday, writing, "TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. "But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix r up 2 Thx 4 the [love]."
Eileen joined "RHOBH" during Season 5.
