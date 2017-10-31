Ellen DeGeneres' 'Karla Kardashian' Makes A Comeback With A Big Announcement!

Ellen DeGeneres brought back Karla Kardashian for her Halloween episode and Karla had a special announcement!

The "lesser-known Kardashian sister" walked out onto Ellen’s talk show stage wearing a long blonde wig, a leopard jumpsuit, a massive double K necklace, and had bejeweled nails, but the outfit wasn’t the only thing she was rocking! Karla also had a huge baby bump that she was sporting, and unlike her sisters, she showed it off loud and proud. Karla poked fun at the family's pregnancies this year. Kim is having a baby via surrogate, and both Khloe and Kylie are reportedly pregnant with their first children.

"I'm not supposed to tell anyone, but I don't care because I am part of the family. Kourtney is also pregnant as well,” Karla exclaimed.