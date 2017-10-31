Ellen DeGeneres' 'Karla Kardashian' Makes A Comeback With A Big Announcement!

Ellen DeGeneres brought back Karla Kardashian for her Halloween episode and Karla had a special announcement!
The "lesser-known Kardashian sister" walked out onto Ellen’s talk show stage wearing a long blonde wig, a leopard jumpsuit, a massive double K necklace, and had bejeweled nails, but the outfit wasn’t the only thing she was rocking! Karla also had a huge baby bump that she was sporting, and unlike her sisters, she showed it off loud and proud. Karla poked fun at the family's pregnancies this year. Kim is having a baby via surrogate, and both Khloe and Kylie are reportedly pregnant with their first children.
"I'm not supposed to tell anyone, but I don't care because I am part of the family. Kourtney is also pregnant as well,” Karla exclaimed.
And before Karla could spread another rumor, Kourtney Kardashian walked out onto the stage to join Karla.
"Stop making up rumors about me. I am not pregnant," Kourtney told Karla. "I confused you with Kendall because Kendall is pregnant and I know that for a fact."
Kendall Jenner quickly came out on the stage next to a roar of cheers from the audience to also announce she is not pregnant.
Former "Saturday Night Live" star Jay Pharoah came out wearing Shaquille O'Neal's iconic 34 Lakers jersey as Karla joked he, Shaq's cousin, is the father of her unborn baby.
Watch the video below to see the hilarious sketch from today's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
-- Kevin Zelman