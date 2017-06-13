Elsa, Anna & Olaf Are Back In Trailer For 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Featurette

The "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" featurette doesn't hit theaters until this fall, but the trailer arrived on Tuesday.

In the new trailer, Anna (Kristen Bell) asks her older sister, Elsa (Idinia Menzel), if they have any holiday traditions. After she finds out they don't, Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) heads out on a quest across Arendelle to find some.

And, Olaf has interesting takes on all of the ones he learns about.

WATCH: Josh Gad: The Original 'Beauty And The Beast' 'Was My' 'Frozen'

The "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" featurette will play in front of Disney Pixar's "Coco," in theaters starting Nov. 22.

-- Jolie Lash

