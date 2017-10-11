Elsa Pataky Nearly Outshines Hubby Chris Hemsworth At 'Thor: Ragnarok' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth may be the big star in "Thor: Ragnarok," but he nearly lost the spotlight on Tuesday night at the film's premiere to his absolutely stunning wife, Elsa Pataky.

Hemsworth and his wife of 7 years hit the "Thor: Ragnarok" premiere together and looked absolutely smitten as they walked down the red carpet. And while Thor is known for his massive muscles, it was Elsa who was getting all the attention for her super fit body, which looked incredible in a clingy, black strapless gown. The silhouette showed off her toned arms and chest, and fit perfectly.