Elsa Pataky Nearly Outshines Hubby Chris Hemsworth At 'Thor: Ragnarok' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth may be the big star in "Thor: Ragnarok," but he nearly lost the spotlight on Tuesday night at the film's premiere to his absolutely stunning wife, Elsa Pataky.
Hemsworth and his wife of 7 years hit the "Thor: Ragnarok" premiere together and looked absolutely smitten as they walked down the red carpet. And while Thor is known for his massive muscles, it was Elsa who was getting all the attention for her super fit body, which looked incredible in a clingy, black strapless gown. The silhouette showed off her toned arms and chest, and fit perfectly.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Elsa polished off her look by wearing her hair in loose waves, adding a couple bangles and a necklace, and choosing low-key makeup.
For his part, Hemsworth rocked a classic black suit.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Elsa Pataky arrives at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) (Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The happy couple was also joined on the red carpet by Hemsworth's brother, Liam, and his ladylove Miley Cyrus. This is the first time we've seen Liam and Miley make a red carpet appearance together since 2013.
It looks like the whole family is out to support Chris!