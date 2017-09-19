Emilia Clarke Goes 'Khaleesi' Blonde For The First Time

Winter is here for Emilia Clarke!

The Mother of Dragons is trading in her iconic Khaleesi wigs, and going icy blonde for the final season of "Game of Thrones."

The actress, who typically dons dark tresses, has worn silver wigs for 8 years as her fierce on-screen persona, Daenerys Targaryen. This marks the first time Emilia has changed up her look in real life.

Emilia debuted her new 'do on Instagram, giving a sweet shout out to the hairstylists who have cared for her wigs with the same devotion as the Night's Watch guards the Wall.