Emilia Clarke Goes 'Khaleesi' Blonde For The First Time

Winter is here for Emilia Clarke!
The Mother of Dragons is trading in her iconic Khaleesi wigs, and going icy blonde for the final season of "Game of Thrones."
The actress, who typically dons dark tresses, has worn silver wigs for 8 years as her fierce on-screen persona, Daenerys Targaryen. This marks the first time Emilia has changed up her look in real life.
Emilia debuted her new 'do on Instagram, giving a sweet shout out to the hairstylists who have cared for her wigs with the same devotion as the Night's Watch guards the Wall.
"All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality," Emilia wrote.
The popularity of Daenerys' signature blonde hair has even left Westeros and seems to be influencing some famous celebrity manes. Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have all tried out Khaleesi's wintery locks since the "Game Of Thrones'" premiere.
"Game Of Thrones" begins filming its eighth and final season in October, which explains Emilia's sudden decision to go platinum.
Though the show will be wrapping, it's clear Daenerys will always be a part of Emilia!