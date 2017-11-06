Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa's Epic 'Game Of Thrones' Reunion!

"Game of Thrones" fans are rejoicing after seeing the photos that Emilia Clarke posted to her Instagram on Sunday with former co-star Jason Momoa.
The two stars grabbed dinner together, and the photo of her arms draped around the hunky actor is just too adorable! Jason – who also stars as Aquaman in the upcoming "Justice League" movie – shows off his insane muscles in a tight black tank top alongside the Breaker of Chains herself.
"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only be one…(*grins-there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN."
Jason also shared some pics from their awesome reunion, "Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it's truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It's a shame we don't get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do I feel like a f**king KHAL love you @emilia_clarke."
The epic Dothrakai dinner date didn’t end there! The Mother of Dragons met Wonder Woman when Jason's "Justice League" co-star Gal Gadot joined in on the fun.
"And then this happened," Jason wrote on Instagram. "I'm so honored to know these two amazing women queens goddesses @gal_gadot @emilia_clarke. Wonder Woman aka amazing mother warrior aka saves my ass all the time in JL And Khalessi aka mother of F***king dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life. Even I have to fanboy sometimes."
Jason gets major props for bringing these two badass women together and giving fans the greatest crossover of all time!
-- Kevin Zelman