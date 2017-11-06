Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa's Epic 'Game Of Thrones' Reunion!

"Game of Thrones" fans are rejoicing after seeing the photos that Emilia Clarke posted to her Instagram on Sunday with former co-star Jason Momoa.

The two stars grabbed dinner together, and the photo of her arms draped around the hunky actor is just too adorable! Jason – who also stars as Aquaman in the upcoming "Justice League" movie – shows off his insane muscles in a tight black tank top alongside the Breaker of Chains herself.

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only be one…(*grins-there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN."