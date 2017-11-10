Eminem & Beyoncé Drop The Most Epic Collab – Listen!

Eminem surprised everyone when he dropped his new track "Walk on Water" with the ultimate collaboration partner, Beyoncé!
Their new ballad begins with Queen B's stellar vocals, then transitions into Eminem's classic rapping style. He takes a dive into his career, the pressure that he (and Beyoncé for that matter) have to face to constantly be perfect.
The last few lyrics of the emotional song prove that Beyoncé is human, just like all of us.
"I walk on water, but only when it freezes/ because I'm only human, just like you. I've been making my mistakes, so if you only knew/ I don't think you should believe me the way that you do/ because I'm terrified to let you down."
On Wednesday, Eminem teased his nearly 16 million Instagram followers with a photo of a prescription card saying "'Walk on Water' Take as needed.'
This single is part of Eminem's rumored new album. He has been teasing a project on Instagram with a fake drug company urging fans to "seize the moment" with a new drug called "Revival," the rumored title for his album.
Listen to Eminem and Beyoncé's "Walk on Water" below!
-- Kevin Zelman