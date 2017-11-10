Eminem & Beyoncé Drop The Most Epic Collab – Listen!

Eminem surprised everyone when he dropped his new track "Walk on Water" with the ultimate collaboration partner, Beyoncé!

Their new ballad begins with Queen B's stellar vocals, then transitions into Eminem's classic rapping style. He takes a dive into his career, the pressure that he (and Beyoncé for that matter) have to face to constantly be perfect.

The last few lyrics of the emotional song prove that Beyoncé is human, just like all of us.