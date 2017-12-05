Eminem Collaborates With Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Pink & More On 'Revival' Tracklist

Eminem took to social media on Tuesday to reveal his much-anticipated tracklist for his newest album, "Revival."

Eminem is tapping some of music'S biggest names for "Revival.” Joining Slim Shady on the album are Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, Kehlani and Pink. Along with the eight collaborations, there are 11 solo songs that are sure to be major hits.

The first song on the album is his chart-topping collaboration with Beyoncé, "Walk On Water." But the rest of the collaborations came as a surprise to his nearly 130 million social media followers.