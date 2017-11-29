Eminem Finally Announces The Release Date For 'Revival'

After months of speculation, Eminem finally revealed that his forthcoming LP – "Revival" – will drop on Dec. 15.

The rapper – along with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg – have teased the impending release of "Revival" through a clever social media campaign since October. After posting advertisements for a fake drug company dubbed Revival, Reddit users sought out to decode Slim Shady’s secret message.

These fake advertisements lead the Internet savvy sleuths to a fake website, phone number, and even a fake commercial all tied to Eminem’s new project.