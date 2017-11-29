Eminem Finally Announces The Release Date For 'Revival'

After months of speculation, Eminem finally revealed that his forthcoming LP – "Revival" – will drop on Dec. 15.
The rapper – along with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg – have teased the impending release of "Revival" through a clever social media campaign since October. After posting advertisements for a fake drug company dubbed Revival, Reddit users sought out to decode Slim Shady’s secret message.
These fake advertisements lead the Internet savvy sleuths to a fake website, phone number, and even a fake commercial all tied to Eminem’s new project.
Staying true to the album’s theme, the Detroit-native posted a video to his Instagram Wednesday, confirming fan theories about "Revival."
"Today I have great news for all of you," a faux-spokesman says in the Instagram video. "You see, 'Revival' isn't a medication at all. 'Revival' is the name of the new album from Eminem, and it's coming out December 15. On behalf of everyone who took part in the 'Revival' campaign, thank you. Don't worry you won't be seeing us again."
"Revival" marks Eminem’s first studio album since dropping "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" four years ago in 2013. Earlier this month, the legendary rapper debuted the album’s lead single – "Walk on Water" featuring Beyoncé – which debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
Eminem fans can get their fix at last!
-- Kevin Zelman