Eminem Will Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds To Hurricane Relief Funds

Eminem is ready to give back over one of his biggest hits.
The 45-year-old will be donating any proceeds he receives from a recent copyright case involving his 2002 track "Lose Yourself" to hurricane relief, Variety reported on Thursday.
The case stemmed from New Zealand's National party using a song very similar to the rapper's hit for an election advertisement. Music publishing company 8 Mile Style was awarded $415,000 in the case, according to the trade mag.
"Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case. Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same," his rep told Variety.
8 Mile Style started their case back in 2014 over the song titled "Eminem Esque," which was deemed "sufficiently similar" to the original song in Wednesday's court ruling.
"The differences between the two works are minimal; the close similarities and the indiscernible differences in drum beat, the 'melodic line' and the piano figures make 'Eminem Esque' strikingly similar to 'Lose Yourself," the ruling stated in part.
