Eminem Will Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds To Hurricane Relief Funds

Eminem is ready to give back over one of his biggest hits.

The 45-year-old will be donating any proceeds he receives from a recent copyright case involving his 2002 track "Lose Yourself" to hurricane relief, Variety reported on Thursday.

The case stemmed from New Zealand's National party using a song very similar to the rapper's hit for an election advertisement. Music publishing company 8 Mile Style was awarded $415,000 in the case, according to the trade mag.