Emma Stone Dazzles At 'Battle Of The Sexes' London Premiere

Emma Stone put on a stunning fashion show on Saturday at the "Battle of the Sexes" European premiere during the 61st BFI London Film Festival in England.
The 28-year-old star, who plays Billie Jean King in the film, looked lovely in a white, Louis Vuitton dress with delicate silver beading in a floral pattern, open scoop shoulders, oversized ruffled sleeves, and sexy slits in the front as she walked. She polished off the fresh yet glamorous look with a peach lip color and her hair swept back in a sweet chignon. Emma recently became Louis Vuitton's latest ambassador, and she appears to be owning the title in style.
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Emma Stone attends the American Express Gala & European Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Emma was joined on the red carpet by the tennis champ herself -- Billie Jean. For her part, Billie, 78, looked powerful and gorgeous in a cobalt blue blazer, a black blouse, black slacks and a set of pearls.
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Emma Stone and Billie Jean King attend the American Express Gala & European Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Tennis stars, Elisabeth Shue and Andrea Riseborough also attended the evening premiere.
"Battle of the Sexes" follows the story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Riggs is played by Steve Carell. The film is already getting early award season buzz and was released in U.S. theaters on Sept. 22.