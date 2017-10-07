Emma Stone Dazzles At 'Battle Of The Sexes' London Premiere

Emma Stone put on a stunning fashion show on Saturday at the "Battle of the Sexes" European premiere during the 61st BFI London Film Festival in England.

The 28-year-old star, who plays Billie Jean King in the film, looked lovely in a white, Louis Vuitton dress with delicate silver beading in a floral pattern, open scoop shoulders, oversized ruffled sleeves, and sexy slits in the front as she walked. She polished off the fresh yet glamorous look with a peach lip color and her hair swept back in a sweet chignon. Emma recently became Louis Vuitton's latest ambassador, and she appears to be owning the title in style.



