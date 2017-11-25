Emma Watson & Boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight Have Reportedly Split

Emma, 27, and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend William "Mack" Knight have split after two years of dating, Us Weekly reports.
Emma, who is notoriously private, has never spoken publicly about her relationship with Knight. However, the pair has been photographed together several times over the last two years. The "Harry Potter" star and Knight, 37, were first spotted together in October 2015 at a performance of the Broadway musical "Hamilton." The last time the duo was seen in public together was last spring.
In February 2017, Emma revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she chooses to keep her private life out of the spotlight.
"I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways," she shared. "I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."
Emma has most recently been working on projects as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, following her turn as Belle in the live action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."