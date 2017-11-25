Emma Watson & Boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight Have Reportedly Split

In February 2017, Emma revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she chooses to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

"I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways," she shared. "I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."