Emmys 2017: The Full List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is as follows:
Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
Outstanding Comedy Series
"Atlanta"
"Black-ish"
"Master of None"
"Modern Family"
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
"Veep"
Outstanding Limited Series
"Big Little Lies"
"Fargo"
"Feud: Bette and Joan"
"The Night Of"
"Genius"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder"
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"
Keri Russell - "The Americans"
Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld"
Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown - "This Is Us"
Anthony Hopkins - "Westworld"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys - "The Americans"
Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Aziz Ansari - "Master of None"
Zach Galifianakis - "Baskets"
Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
William H. Macy - "Shameless"
Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - "Better Things"
Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
Allison Janney - "Mom"
Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish"
Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
Benedict Cumberbatch - "Sherlock"
Robert De Niro - "Wizard of Lies"
Ewan McGregor - "Fargo"
Geoffrey Rush - "Genius"
John Turturro - "The Night Of"
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Carrie Coon - "Fargo"
Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"
Jessica Lange - "Feud"
Susan Sarandon - "Feud"
Reese Witherspoon - "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul"
Ron Cephas Jones - "This Is Us"
David Harbour - "Stranger Things"
Michael Kelly - "House of Cards"
John Lithgow - "The Crown"
Mandy Patinkin -"Homeland"
Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - "Baskets"
Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live"
Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
Tony Hale - "Veep"
Matt Walsh - "Veep"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba - "Orange Is the New Black"
Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale"
Chrissy Metz - "This Is Us"
Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
Samira Wiley - "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer - "Saturday Night Live"
Anna Chlumsky - "Veep"
Kathryn Hahn - "Transparent"
Leslie Jones - "Saturday Night Live"
Judith Light - "Transparent"
Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bill Camp - "The Night Of"
Alfred Molina - "Feud"
Alexander Skarsgard - "Big Little Lies"
David Thewlis - "Fargo"
Stanley Tucci - "Feud"
Michael Kenneth Williams - "The Night Of"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Judy Davis - "Feud"
Laura Dern - "Big Little Lies"
Jackie Hoffman - "Feud"
Regina King - "American Crime"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "The Wizard of Lies"
Shailene Woodley - "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
The 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.