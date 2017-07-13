Emmys 2017: The Full List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"

Outstanding Limited Series



"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Night Of"

"Genius"