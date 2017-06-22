ESPY Awards 2017: Michael Phelps, Simone Biles & More Among Top Nominees

Multiple stars from last summer's Rio Olympics highlight this year's nominees for best male and female athletes for The ESPYS.

Swimmer Michael Phelps, who won five gold medals in Rio, joins National League MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook as the four nominees for best male athlete.

Gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky, who each won four gold medals in Rio, are two of the four female finalists. The other two are tennis great Serena Williams and Candace Parker of the WNBA champion LA Sparks.