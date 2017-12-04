Eva Longoria Steals The Show With Her LBD At The Kennedy Center Honors

Eva Longoria just left her mark on D.C.!
Eva turned heads in a plunging little black dress at the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday.
The 42-year-old actress' LBD had a plunging neckline showing off her incredible physique. Eva wore her hair down sleek and straight with a perfect middle part. She completed her look with a pop of "Desperate Housewives"-ready red lipstick, a burgundy manicure, simple black strappy heels and her massive, ruby wedding ring.
Eva Longoria attends the 40th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 3, 2017 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)
Eva was on hand to celebrate her friend Gloria Estefan, who was being honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.
"This woman is everything! She has done so much to contribute to the cultural legacy of this country and has done even more to change for our community," Eva said on Instagram. "I can think of no one better, to receive the @kennedycenter Honors than @gloriaestefan! You are a light Gloria, that illuminates us all. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world and thank you for letting me call you a friend!"
For her part, Gloria looked lovely in a black and white ballgown with a bow detail on the bodice. Gloria posted a photo inside the event where she hugged Eva and captioned it with a sweet note. "My beautiful friend!! @evalongoria so great seeing you tonight at the #StateDepartmentDinner for the @kennedycenter honors! Love you girl!! #KCH."
LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, TV producer and writer Norman Lear and dancer and actress Carmen de Lavallade were also honored by the Kennedy Center on Sunday.
Eva has to be one of the most supportive friends out there!
-- Kevin Zelman