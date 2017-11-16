Eve Shades Nicki Minaj's Controversial Paper Magazine Cover

The ladies of "The Talk” welcomed Eve as their new co-host this week, and the rapper already proved that she is not afraid to be brutally honest!

When discussing Nicki Minaj's controversial Paper magazine cover — where Nicki is pictured having a ménage à trois with different versions of herself — Eve made it clear she thought the “Anaconda” rapper went too far.

"I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on 'Barbershop'… she's a nice person, she's an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that," the 39-year-old co-host said.