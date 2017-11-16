Eve Shades Nicki Minaj's Controversial Paper Magazine Cover

The ladies of "The Talk” welcomed Eve as their new co-host this week, and the rapper already proved that she is not afraid to be brutally honest!
When discussing Nicki Minaj's controversial Paper magazine cover — where Nicki is pictured having a ménage à trois with different versions of herself — Eve made it clear she thought the “Anaconda” rapper went too far.
"I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on 'Barbershop'… she's a nice person, she's an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that," the 39-year-old co-host said.
Despite being a fan of Nicki's work, Eve shared her thoughts on how the photos could send the wrong message to impressionable young girls.
"I think in this climate, it's not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are."
"The Talk" co-host doesn’t want any beef with her former co-star, however.
"For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip-hop," she disclaimed. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it."
Nicki set social media abuzz when she first shared the very NSFW (warning: explicit images) cover via her Instagram.
"Wanna Minaj?" she captioned the racy photo.
Kim Kardashian stirred up a similar controversy when she appeared nude on the cover of Paper's 2014 "#BreakTheInternet" issue. The reality star bombshell showed she’s on Team Nicki when the 37-year-old reality star liked Nicki's photo and commented with a fire emoji.
Eve may not be a fan of the spread, but at least Nicki has Kim in her corner!
-- Kevin Zelman