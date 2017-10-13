Exclusive: Jake Paul To Star In 'Fight Of The Living Dead: Paradise Calls'

Paulers rejoice: Jake Paul has a new series!

The YouTube sensation is set to star in "Fight of the Living Dead: Paradise Calls."

The reality competition series is back and also stars Juanpa Zurita, Hannah Stocking, Wengie, Anwar Jibawi, De'arra Taylor & Ken Walker, Karina Garcia, Eric Ochoa, Anthony Trujillo and Miles Jai.

Exclusive: See Jake Paul In The New 'Fight Of The Living Dead' Trailer

WATCH: Exclusive: See Jake Paul In The New 'Fight Of The Living Dead' Trailer

Jake is thrown into a simulated zombie apocalypse and he and his co-stars will have to choose between forming a rebel alliance or joining a potentially evil underground government organization.

The only rule of the game? Don't get bit!

READ: DIsney Parts Ways With YouTube Star Jake Paul

The eight episode season premieres on Oct. 31 on YouTube Red.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La Oct. 18

Related news

Latest News