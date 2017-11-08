Faith Hill Is A Knockout In Two Stunning Dresses At 2017 CMA Awards

Faith Hill was an absolute stunner at the 2017 CMA Awards!


51st Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Getty Images)

The 50-year-old singer slayed country's biggest night in not one, but two, incredible ensembles. Faith kicked things off on the red carpet in a glam, asymmetrical, black gown that looked fit for a Barbie! 

The sparking dress, featured a fun one-shoulder pouf, which accentuated her slender frame. The "Breathe" singer polished off the look with bright red lipstick, her hair up in a messy topknot, and some serious bling. 

But Faith didn't stop there! For her performance with hubby, Tim McGraw, she slipped into a breezy, bright red gown with a jaw-dropping slit. The bohemian style showcased Faith's incredibly-toned legs. She wore her hair down in loose waves and added a simple necklace to close out the pretty style. 

51st Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Getty Images)

51st Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Getty Images)

For his part, Tim looked handsome wearing a white tuxedo and a black cowboy hat.

These two are officially country music's hottest pair! 

