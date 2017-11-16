'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald': See The Cast Photo & Jude Law As Dumbledore

And even more importantly, the characters have been exposed and we know all about them!

"Jude Law plays a young ALBUS DUMBLEDORE, taking on the mantle of one of J.K. Rowling's most beloved characters; Ezra Miller makes a return as the enigmatic CREDENCE, whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film; Claudia Kim appears as a Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; Zoe Kravitz plays LETA LESTRANGE, who had once been close to Newt Scamander but is now engaged to his brother; Callum Turner joins the cast as Newt’s older brother, THESEUS SCAMANDER, a celebrated war hero and the Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; Katherine Waterston returns as TINA GOLDSTEIN, who has been reinstated as an Auror for MACUSA; Eddie Redmayne stars again as wizarding world Magizoologist NEWT SCAMANDER, who has now gained fame in the wizarding world as the author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Dan Fogler reprises the role of the only No-Maj in the group, JACOB KOWALSKI; Alison Sudol reprises the part of Tina’s free-spirited sister, QUEENIE GOLDSTEIN, a Legilimens who can read minds; and Johnny Depp returns as the powerful Dark wizard GELLERT GRINDELWALD,” Entertainment Weekly shared.

On Wednesday, fans were teased with a photo of two wands, not really knowing what was to be expected from an announcement the next day.