'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald': See The Cast Photo & Jude Law As Dumbledore

Warner Bros. has blessed all of us with the unveiling of the cast, the title and some story details for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," exactly one year ahead of its release – Nov. 16, 2018.
In the cast photo we see Jude Law playing a young Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp looking very different as the evil Gellert Grindelwald.
The "Fantastic Beasts" Twitter account revealed the exciting news on Thursday.
"In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress," they shared.
But what fans are really excited about is the fact they now know some plot details to this highly-anticipated sequel.
"At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwalk escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world," Entertainment Weekly shared.
And even more importantly, the characters have been exposed and we know all about them!
"Jude Law plays a young ALBUS DUMBLEDORE, taking on the mantle of one of J.K. Rowling's most beloved characters; Ezra Miller makes a return as the enigmatic CREDENCE, whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film; Claudia Kim appears as a Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; Zoe Kravitz plays LETA LESTRANGE, who had once been close to Newt Scamander but is now engaged to his brother; Callum Turner joins the cast as Newt’s older brother, THESEUS SCAMANDER, a celebrated war hero and the Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; Katherine Waterston returns as TINA GOLDSTEIN, who has been reinstated as an Auror for MACUSA; Eddie Redmayne stars again as wizarding world Magizoologist NEWT SCAMANDER, who has now gained fame in the wizarding world as the author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Dan Fogler reprises the role of the only No-Maj in the group, JACOB KOWALSKI; Alison Sudol reprises the part of Tina’s free-spirited sister, QUEENIE GOLDSTEIN, a Legilimens who can read minds; and Johnny Depp returns as the powerful Dark wizard GELLERT GRINDELWALD,” Entertainment Weekly shared.
On Wednesday, fans were teased with a photo of two wands, not really knowing what was to be expected from an announcement the next day.
"Wands at the ready. On 11.16.18 the #FantasticBeasts story continues. Check back tomorrow for more #MagicInProgress," the tweet reads.
"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" is in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.
-- Kevin Zelman