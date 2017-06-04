'Fear The Walking Dead': EP Robert Kirkman Hints At What's Next In Season 3

"Fear The Walking Dead" returns for Season 3 on Sunday night and viewers won't have to wait long to find out exactly where Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) ended up following that Season 2 cliffhanger.



"[You find out] almost immediately," Executive Producer Robert Kirkman told AccessHollywood.com. "This is the season where we really hit the ground running. I think that that cliffhanger is answered -- I think -- in the teaser actually. So yeah, we're not going to be holding our cards too close to the vest and we'll really be kind of setting the stage for the season in a big way right off the bat."



There's an expansion happening in the world of "Fear" Season 3 similar to the one that happened in the show that introduced AMC television viewers to the post-apocalypse walker world – "The Walking Dead."