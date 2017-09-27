Fergie Dishes On Former Hookups With Justin Timberlake and Mario Lopez

Fergie isn’t ready to date again just yet!
The "Double Dutchess” singer played a round of Plead the Fifth on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," and when it came to talking about her dating life following her recent split from husband, Josh Duhamel, Fergie took the demure route.
When asked about a previous romance with Justin Timberlake, Fergie downplayed their relationship.
"It wasn't all that serious," Fergie, 42, said. "Am I allowed to pass on this? Pass. Plead the fifth.”
JT and Fergie collaborated on "Where Is the Love?" with The Black Eyed Peas in 2003, and about three years later, she dished to Cosmopolitan about their hookup.
"One of my good friends was dating J.C. Chasez, and so we'd all hang out with 'N Sync. Justin and I would go out together and have fun and make out," she said at the time. "We went to Hawaii together, but we were never serious. He was Mr. Right Now.”
Fergie also had a bit to say about another former paramour — Mario Lopez. The "Saved By The Bell" alum revealed that she was his first kiss in his own memoir.
"Oh, he had beautiful, soft lips,” Fergie told Andy, adding that he was a 10 out of 10. "It wasn't that extensive but yea, having feelings at that age. He was a player! He had a me and a girl Renee … He would play Renee and me and our feelings — our little girl feelings.”
With this dating history, Fergie will probably have no problem finding Mr. Right again.