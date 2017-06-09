Fergie, Joe Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens & More Hit Front Row For Star-Studded Moschino Show

Models Miranda Kerr, Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell (who was spotted backstage with Kristen Stewart) strutted the catwalk lined with bright neon signs to slot-machine sound effects and Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas."

"Jeremy is just a creative man. He's passionate about what he does and he follows, you know, the rhythm to his own drum and I love that," said Kerr before hitting the runway in a denim patchwork skirt suit.