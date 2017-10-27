Fifth Harmony Debut Pitbull Collaboration, New Solo Tracks

The all-star girl group premiered their highly anticipated collaboration with Pitbull — "Por Favor" — at the Latin American Music Awards Thursday night, and the Latin pop smash is already an instant hit!
The gorgeous foursome spice things up alongside Mr. Worldwide on the track, flawlessly belting out the Spanish lyrics. "Por Favor" is a perfect fit for Fifth Harmony, as three of the girls are Latina
That’s not all, Harmonizers! While "Por Favor" climbs up the charts, both Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane dropped tracks of their own.
Lauren and Ty Dolla $ign continue to spark romance rumors as they released their collaboration, "In Your Phone” Thursday night.
When Ty posted his track list for his album — "Beach House 3" — Harmonizers quickly noticed the rapper drew a heart next to the Fifth Harmony member's name.
"In Your Phone" shows off Lauren’s sultry vocals as she takes over the urban-pop track.
The last 5H release for the week is Dinah Jane's collaboration on RedOne's "Boom Boom, " also featuring French Montana and Daddy Yankee.
The star-studded Latin-pop track is an infectious upbeat banger that will instantly get you moving on the dance floor.
Dinah was so excited for her solo debut, the 20-year-old Fifth Harmony member had to share it with her fans on Instagram.
"IT'S ALMOST HERE !!!!My first official collab with your truly, @redone, @daddyyankee @frenchmontana #BOOMBOOM honored to beapart of your journey Red! This is one hell of a record y'all [link in bio] 10.27 get ready"
Harmonizers have a reason to celebrate as the girl group never fails to deliver!
-- Kevin Zelman