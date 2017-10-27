Fifth Harmony Debut Pitbull Collaboration, New Solo Tracks

The all-star girl group premiered their highly anticipated collaboration with Pitbull — "Por Favor" — at the Latin American Music Awards Thursday night, and the Latin pop smash is already an instant hit!

The gorgeous foursome spice things up alongside Mr. Worldwide on the track, flawlessly belting out the Spanish lyrics. "Por Favor" is a perfect fit for Fifth Harmony, as three of the girls are Latina

That’s not all, Harmonizers! While "Por Favor" climbs up the charts, both Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane dropped tracks of their own.

READ: Fifth Harmony On Getting Advice From Kelly Rowland During Their Transition To A Quartet

Lauren and Ty Dolla $ign continue to spark romance rumors as they released their collaboration, "In Your Phone” Thursday night. 

When Ty posted his track list for his album — "Beach House 3" — Harmonizers quickly noticed the rapper drew a heart next to the Fifth Harmony member's name.

10/27 BH3 ???? ????

A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on

"In Your Phone" shows off Lauren’s sultry vocals as she takes over the urban-pop track.

WATCH: 5 Reasons Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Always Slays

The last 5H release for the week is Dinah Jane's collaboration on RedOne's "Boom Boom, " also featuring French Montana and Daddy Yankee.

The star-studded Latin-pop track is an infectious upbeat banger that will instantly get you moving on the dance floor.

WATCH: Normani Kordei On The 'New Era' Of Fifth Harmony

Dinah was so excited for her solo debut, the 20-year-old Fifth Harmony member had to share it with her fans on Instagram.

"IT'S ALMOST HERE !!!!My first official collab with  your truly, @redone, @daddyyankee @frenchmontana #BOOMBOOM honored to beapart of your journey Red! This is one hell of a record y'all [link in bio] 10.27 get ready"

IT'S ALMOST HERE !!!!My first official collab with yours truly, @redone @daddyyankee @frenchmontana #BOOMBOOM honored to be apart of your journey Red! This is one hell of a record y'all ❤️???????????????? [link in bio] 10.27 get ready -

A post shared by ♛DinahJane (@dinahjane97) on

Harmonizers have a reason to celebrate as the girl group never fails to deliver!

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News