Fifth Harmony On Getting Advice From Kelly Rowland During Their Transition To A Quartet

Naming their third album after the group drives the point home — though they've downsized, they feel stronger than ever.

"(The album) is more edgy and mature, of course, but the most harmonious we've ever been," Jane said.

They say they are most comfortable now because they're in the driver's seat. They pushed for more creative control with their labels, Epic Records and Simon Cowell's Syco imprint, and sought legal counsel to gain ownership of the Fifth Harmony trademark.

"When we hired our lawyer, Dina LaPolt, that's when our real transformation began because she really informed us about our business and informed us about our rights as artists," Jauregui said. "And we really, I feel, gained this sort of inner power that we didn't have before and this control and ownership of our music, of our brand, of our business."

Fifth Harmony was formed on the U.S. version of "The X Factor" in 2012. In 2015 they released their full-length debut, "Reflection," finding chart success with the upbeat hit, "Worth It." They reached greater heights with the slick and sexy song "Work from Home" — the lead single from last year's "7/27" — peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

But behind closed doors, the girls were struggling.

"There are just so many crazy things that happen behind-the-scenes. So many honestly horrific situations that happen and we had to step up and say, 'You know what? We demand the respect that we deserve,'" recalled Ally Brooke, 24. "We need to write on this album. We need to be part of that process and that's exactly what we did."

"Fifth Harmony" delivers more of the group's signature provocative pop/R&B sound along with an eclectic mix of messages. The women writhe on motel beds and showcase saucy parking lot dance sequences in the video for "Down." They touch on politics and encourage inclusivity in the uplifting album-closer "Bridges." And they issue a stern warning to those who misjudge them in the darker, F-bomb fueled "Angel," produced by Justin Bieber collaborator Poo Bear and grungy EDM star Skrillex.