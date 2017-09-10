'Fifty Shades Freed' Drops First Teaser: See Ana & Christian Tie The Knot!

They do! Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are officially Mr. and Mrs. in the steamy first trailer for "Fifty Shades Freed."

The clip, released on Sunday, gives viewers a glimpse at the couple's romantic trip down the aisle as Christian (Jamie Dornan) is heard reciting his vows while a veiled Ana (Dakota Johnson) looks on in her dreamy lace gown.

A sexy honeymoon follows, but – of course – the fairy tale doesn't seem to last too long before things take a "Darker" turn.