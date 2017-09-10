'Fifty Shades Freed' Drops First Teaser: See Ana & Christian Tie The Knot!

They do! Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are officially Mr. and Mrs. in the steamy first trailer for "Fifty Shades Freed."
The clip, released on Sunday, gives viewers a glimpse at the couple's romantic trip down the aisle as Christian (Jamie Dornan) is heard reciting his vows while a veiled Ana (Dakota Johnson) looks on in her dreamy lace gown.
A sexy honeymoon follows, but – of course – the fairy tale doesn't seem to last too long before things take a "Darker" turn.
Eric Johnson's villainous Jack returns and holds Ana up at knifepoint, but is he also the one chasing her behind the wheel? Adding to the tension are Ana and her bodyguard both wielding handguns in separate scenes, before Ana fires toward a mystery target.
Fans have been clamoring for the franchise's third and final adaptation of E L James' blockbuster book series. Along with the teaser, a poster featuring Ana in her wedding dress was also shared on social media to celebrate the character's birthday.
"Fifty Shades Freed" is set to hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2018. A full-length trailer will drop in November.
-- Erin Biglow