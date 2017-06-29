'The Flash,' 'Arrow,' 'Supernatural,' 'Riverdale' & More Announced As Part Of WBTV Slate At Comic-Con

"The Flash," "Riverdale," "Arrow," "Supernatural" and "Gotham" are among the Warner Bros. Television shows heading back to Comic-Con.



On Thursday, the studio announced its slate of shows heading to SDCC.

"The 100," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Originals," "iZombie," and "Supergirl"(all CW shows) will all be at the event as will long-running comedy "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS), "Westworld" (HBO) and "Lucifer" (Fox).