'The Flash,' 'Arrow,' 'Supernatural,' 'Riverdale' & More Announced As Part Of WBTV Slate At Comic-Con

"The
Flash," "Riverdale," "Arrow," "Supernatural"
and "Gotham" are among the Warner Bros. Television shows heading back
to Comic-Con.
On Thursday, the studio announced its slate of shows heading to SDCC.
"The 100," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Originals," "iZombie," and "Supergirl"(all CW shows) will all be at the event as will long-running comedy "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS), "Westworld" (HBO) and "Lucifer" (Fox).
The pilot for ABC's "Deception" will get its world-premiere at the con on preview night (Wednesday, July 19, between 6-10 PM), and WBTV has announced it will showcase presentations from upcoming shows "Krypton" (SYFY) and "Black Lightning" (The CW) during that time too.
Here are some of the highlights from WBTV's slate at this year's San Diego Comic-Con:
Thursday, July 20
"Teen Titans Go!" one-hour episode + Q&A (10-11 AM in Room 6A)
"Justice League Action" video presentation + Q&A (12:30-1:30 PM in Room 6A)
Friday, July 21
"The Big Bang Theory" video presentation + Q&A (10-11 AM in Hall H); Panel to include Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman and producers
"iZombie" video presentation + Q&A (11:15-12:15 in Ballroom 20); Panel to include Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka alongside executive producers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright
"The 100" video presentation + Q&A (12:30-1:30 in Ballroom 20); Panel to include Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropolous, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon and executive producer Jason Rothenberg.
Saturday, July 22
"Riverdale" video presentation + Q&A (11-11:45 in Ballroom 20); Panel to feature KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Haley Law, Asha Bromfield and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater
"The Originals" presentation + Q&A (12-1 in Indigo Ballroom); Panel to feature Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel and EP Julie Plec
"Krypton" presentation + Q&A (1:15-1:45 PM); Cameron Cuffe, and EPs Damian Kindler and Cameron Welsh will be on the panel
"Lucifer" presentation + Q&A (1:50-2:50 in Indigo Ballroom); Panel to feature Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and EPs Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich
"Gotham" presentation + Q&A (2:50-2:50 in Indigo Ballroom); Panelists to be announced
"Supergirl" presentation + Q&A (3:30-4:10 in Ballroom 20); Panelists to be announced
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" presentation + Q&A (4:10-4:50 in Ballroom 20); Panel to feature Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and producers
"Westworld" panel + Q&A (4:15-5:15 in Hall H): The panel will be moderated by Reggie Watts and will feature Ben Barnes, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Shannon Woodward and Jeffrey Wright
"Black Lightning" video presentation + Q&A (4:50-5:10 in Ballroom 20): Panel to feature Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams alongside EPs Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil
"The Flash" video presentation + Q&A (5:10-5:50 in Ballroom 20); Panel to feature Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale and producers
"Arrow" video presentation + Q&A (5:50-6:30 in Ballroom 20); Panel to feature Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Emily Bett Rickards, Paul Blackthorne, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and producers
Sunday, July 23
"Supernatural" video presentation + Q&A (10:30-11:30 in Hall H); Panelist to be announced
-- Jolie Lash