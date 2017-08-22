Forbes Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Include Mark Wahlberg & Adam Sandler

The top 10 paid actors this past year, according to Forbes magazine:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, $65 million

Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

