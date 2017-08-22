Forbes Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Include Mark Wahlberg & Adam Sandler

The top 10 paid actors this past year, according to Forbes magazine:
1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million
2. Dwayne Johnson, $65 million
Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago (Getty Images)
3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million
4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million
5. Jackie Chan, $49 million
6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million
7. Tom Cruise, $43 million
8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million
9. Salman Khan, $37 million
10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million