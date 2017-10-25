Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Heading To Broadway!

"That's what dreams are made of, if you ask me. If you had asked me when I was little, 'Imagine you were on Broadway, I'd be like, Yeah, right,’" Kaitlyn told her fiancé Shawn Booth. "I grew up dancing and singing and I just love everything about that. I love going to Broadway shows."

"Home for the Holidays" was supposed to be in Las Vegas but relocated to New York. It will take place in the August Wilson Theater this coming November and December. Kaitlyn will serve has the host of the show and she will also sing a couple of songs with the rest of the cast. "American Idol" season 12 winner, Candice Glover, "The Voice" season 6 winner, Josh Kaufman and "America's Got Talent" season 1 winner Bianca Ryan make up the rest of the cast.