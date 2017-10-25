Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Heading To Broadway!

Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe announced late Tuesday night via her podcast, "Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe," that she is headed to Broadway! She will be starring in a holiday show, "Home for the Holidays."
"That's what dreams are made of, if you ask me. If you had asked me when I was little, 'Imagine you were on Broadway, I'd be like, Yeah, right,’" Kaitlyn told her fiancé Shawn Booth. "I grew up dancing and singing and I just love everything about that. I love going to Broadway shows."
"Home for the Holidays" was supposed to be in Las Vegas but relocated to New York. It will take place in the August Wilson Theater this coming November and December. Kaitlyn will serve has the host of the show and she will also sing a couple of songs with the rest of the cast. "American Idol" season 12 winner, Candice Glover, "The Voice" season 6 winner, Josh Kaufman and "America's Got Talent" season 1 winner Bianca Ryan make up the rest of the cast.
"We get to live in New York for a little minute, which I know you're not too excited about that," Kaitlyn told her listeners. Shawn admitted that he isn't "a big New York guy, not a big city guy […] so I'll be going back and forth."
Kaitlyn and Shawn met on "The Bachelorette" in 2015 and got engaged on the hit show. They’ve been engaged for the past two years and typically spend a majority of their time in Nashville.
Congratulations on your dreams coming true, Kaitlyn!
-- Kevin Zelman