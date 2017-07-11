'The Fosters' Season 5 Preview

Before she ended up in that dark situation, Callie was facing jail time (though, with Troy's confession, that seemed up in the air). So, how much will she be going through in the episodes ahead?

"This season, the premiere ends with a very kind of pointed question leveled at Callie that changes her trajectory for this entire season," Paige said, hinting at what's next for the Fosters' daughter. "So, I don't want to give away much more than that except to say, Callie is a work in progress – we all are, but Callie especially so. She's got a lot of stuff to work through and work out and her ways of doing that have not always been the healthiest. But, she is growing."

Jesus, who ended Season 4 on very bad terms with Brandon (after accusing him of being the father of Emma's baby), will continue to struggle with the effects of his traumatic brain injury. It's not an easy road ahead.

"No, it's not," Paige said. "It's not at all and he's aware that he's not the same and I think that's as frustrating and scary for him as it is for everybody else."