'The Fosters' Season 5 Preview

"The Fosters" returns to Freeform on Tuesday night with the premiere of Season 5.
When last we saw the Foster fam, Callie was in major danger, locked in a room with Diamond's pimp, Jesus had run off after confronting Brandon and Emma, and Lena just sat through a devastating meeting where the Anchor Beach charter was dissolved, while Jude and Mariana were protesting outside.
We know from a recent sneak peek that Stef is tracking Callie's phone, on the hunt to find her daughter -- of course, Callie's phone is not with her.
But, don't expect to wait long to find out what happens next in Callie's storyline.
"Let's just say we're going to pick up seconds after we left off -- literally seconds," Executive Producer Peter Paige told AccessHollywood.com when asked about the Callie storyline. "So you won't miss a thing and we get to the heart of it."
Maia Mitchell as Callie in 'The Fosters' Season 5 premiere on Freeform (Freeform)
Before she ended up in that dark situation, Callie was facing jail time (though, with Troy's confession, that seemed up in the air). So, how much will she be going through in the episodes ahead?
"This season, the premiere ends with a very kind of pointed question leveled at Callie that changes her trajectory for this entire season," Paige said, hinting at what's next for the Fosters' daughter. "So, I don't want to give away much more than that except to say, Callie is a work in progress – we all are, but Callie especially so. She's got a lot of stuff to work through and work out and her ways of doing that have not always been the healthiest. But, she is growing."
Jesus, who ended Season 4 on very bad terms with Brandon (after accusing him of being the father of Emma's baby), will continue to struggle with the effects of his traumatic brain injury. It's not an easy road ahead.
"No, it's not," Paige said. "It's not at all and he's aware that he's not the same and I think that's as frustrating and scary for him as it is for everybody else."
Also on everyone's plates this season – the future of Anchor Beach. Paige said, "it's a big part of what we're exploring this season."
Lena was inside at the meeting where the charter of the school was revoked, while Mariana, Jude and a large crowd protested outside.
A sneak preview showed Mariana and Jude still protesting, with Lena inside telling Drew not to call the police to disperse the crowd.
"The Fosters" returns Tuesday at 8/7c on Freeform.
-- Jolie Lash