'The Four': Fox Announces New Singing Competition

Fox has a new singing competition on the way – "The Four."
Here's how "The Four" will work – the competition will begin with four finalists. "The Four's" to-be-announced panel of music industry experts will choose the singers, but they'll face challenges every week – new singers "determined to replace them," according to a release from Fox.
Viewers can submit audition videos to become the challengers.
And, "America will have the chance to decide who is brought onto the show by voting on the available streamed auditions and influencing which challengers will take on THE FOUR and shake up the competition," per Fox.
Panelists for the show will be announced at a later date.
The network announced the show on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association, during the Executive Session.
-- Jolie Lash