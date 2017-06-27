Fourth Of July BBQ Burgers From Pepperidge Farm

#SponsoredbyPepperidgeFarm
Chicken teriyaki burger with whole wheat buns
Ingredients:
- 1.5 pounds ground chicken
- 1/2 cup teriyaki basting and glazing sauce or teriyaki sauce
- 4 slices sweet onion (about 1/4-inch thick)
- 4 slices fresh pineapple (about 1/4-inch thick)
- 4 Pepperidge Farm® Farmhouse™ Hearty Buns – Stone Ground Wheat, toasted
- 4 leafs green leaf lettuce
Instructions:
- Season the chicken as desired. Shape the chicken into 4 (4-to 5-inch diameter) burgers. Reserve half the teriyaki sauce to top the cooked burgers.
- Spray a grill pan with vegetable cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat for 1 minute. Cook the pineapple for 2 minutes per side or until hot. Remove the pineapple from the pan. Cook the onion for 2 minutes per side or until hot. Remove the onion from the pan.
- Add the burgers to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through, brushing with the remaining teriyaki sauce.
- To assemble the burgers, layer each as follows: bottom bun half, 1 leaf lettuce, burger, 1 slice onion, 1 slice pineapple, 1 tablespoon reserved teriyaki sauce and top bun half. Serve with additional teriyaki sauce, if desired.
Caramelized onion bacon cheeseburger with onion buns
Ingredients:
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 large onion, cut in half and sliced (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 cup shredded Gruyère cheese or 4 slices Swiss cheese
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 4 Pepperidge Farm® Onion Hamburger Buns with Poppy Seeds, split or Pepperidge Farm® Sesame Topped Hamburger Buns
Instructions:
- Cook the bacon in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat for 10 minutes or until crisp. Remove the bacon from the skillet and drain on paper towels. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons drippings. Add the onions to the skillet and cook for 15 minutes or until well browned and caramelized, stirring often. Remove the onions from the skillet, cover and keep warm.
- Season the beef as desired. Shape the beef into 4 (1/2-inch) burgers. Cook the burgers in the skillet over medium-high heat for 15 minutes or until well browned on both sides and cooked through. Remove the skillet from the heat and top each burger with 2 tablespoons cheese.
- Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on the bottom half of each bun. Top each with 1 burger, about 1/4 cup onions and 1 slice bacon, cut in half.
Chorizo burger with chimichurri and sesame buns
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/2 cup packed fresh parsley leaves
- 1 small clove garlic
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper
- 1.5 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 9 ounces (about 3 links) chorizo sausage
- 4 slices pepper Jack cheese or Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 4 tomato slice
Instructions:
- Place the cilantro, parsley, garlic and red pepper into a blender or food processor. Add the lime juice and oil. Cover and blend until the mixture is smooth.
- Mix the beef and sausage in a large bowl. Season the beef mixture as desired. Shape the beef mixture into 4 (4- to 5-inch diameter) burgers.
- Cook the burgers in a grill pan or 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Place 1 slice cheese onto each burger during the last minute of the cooking time.
- Spread the mayonnaise on the cut sides of the buns. Top with the burgers, cilantro mixture and tomato slices.