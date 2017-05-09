Fox Picks Up 'The Gifted' from 20th Century Fox & Marvel TV; Teaser Trailer Drops

Fox has picked up "Gifted," the new show from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel TV.
The pilot was written by Matt Nix and directed by "X-Men" film director Bryan Singer.
A teaser trailer was released on Tuesday (the full trailer will be released on May 15).
The new series, set to debut during the 2017-2018 television season, follows a "suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers," according to a logline from the studio. "Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive."
Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teal, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lynd and Percy Hynes White star.
Executive producers on the show are Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.
-- Jolie Lash