Anton Yelchin Honored By Friends, Family & 'Star Trek' Co-Stars

A statue of Anton Yelchin has been unveiled at a service honoring the late actor's life that was attended by Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and several of his collaborators in the "Star Trek" franchise.

Zoe Saldana spoke of her "Star Trek" co-star during the service Sunday, which was also attended by "Star Trek" co-star Simon Pegg and director J.J. Abrams. Saldana and other speakers, including Yelchin's parents, addressed guests next to several pictures of the actor showing him as a baby, a young boy, and from his film career.