'Fuller House' Season 3 Premiere Date Falls On Original Show's Anniversary

Have mercy! "Fuller House" Season 3 has a premiere date – and it's a special one.

The Netflix show will return on September 22, Candace Cameron Bure confirmed on Instagramon Monday.

Candace also Instagrammed about the milestone the show reaches on that date – the 30th anniversary of the premiere of "Full House."

"Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1," she wrote on Instagram, next to a throwback pic of the Tanner family back in the day.

"Full House" first made its debut on September 22, 1987 on ABC.

