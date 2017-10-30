Gail Simmons Shares Fall Recipes From Pumpkin Pudding To Cider

Chef Gail Simmons is stopping by Access Hollywood this Tuesday to share some of her incredible recipes, perfect for Fall! The Food Network star is serving up some of the most seasonal recipes, from a spin on apple cider to a delicious pumpkin pudding. Check them out today!

Apple Cider Ginger Punch

By Gail Simmons

Serves 8

Ingredients:

4 cups apple cider

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 cups ginger beer

1 apple, thinly sliced into rounds, seeds removed

In a large glass bowl or pitcher, combine the apple cider and lemon juice. Gently stir in the ginger beer and add the apple slices. To serve ladle or pour into glasses over ice.

Note: To make an alcoholic punch, add 8-10 ounces bourbon or spiced rum before adding apples and gently stir to combine.

Black Licorice Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ghoulish Black Glaze

By Gail Simmons

Serves 10 to 12

Ingredients:

Unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing pan

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, divided, plus more for dusting

3 large eggs

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons licorice root powder

1 1/2 cups hot water

2 1/4 cups sugar

2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup sour cream

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate (70%), coarsely chopped (1 1/4 cups)

3 ounces Australian soft black licorice chews, coarsely chopped (1/2 cup packed)

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

Up to 1 teaspoon black food coloring gel

Heat the oven to 350F with the rack in the middle. Brush the soft butter generously all over the inside of a 12-cup Bundt pan, then dust lightly with cocoa power, shaking off any excess.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, licorice root powder and hot water. Add the sugar and whisk well to combine. Sift together 1 cup cocoa powder, the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

In three additions, add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring between each addition until incorporated, before adding the next. Fold in the sour cream, chocolate and licorice chews.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake in the oven until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack; remove the pan and let cool completely.

While the cake is cooling, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons cocoa powder and the confectioner’s sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk in the heavy cream, a couple tablespoons at a time, until the glaze reaches desired consistency (it should be thick but still pourable). Mix in food coloring, a little at a time, to desired color.

Just before serving, place the cake on a baking rake over a baking sheet and carefully pour the black glaze over the top. Allow the glaze it to drip down the sides.

Pumpkin Pudding

By Gail Simmons

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 large eggs

1 (15-ounce) can pure pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream, black and orange sprinkles and/or candy corn for serving (optional)

In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, cream, sugars, cinnamon, ginger and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then remove the pan from the heat.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and eggs. Add 1/4 cup of the milk mixture to the eggs and whisk to combine. Whisk in an additional 1/4 cup of the milk mixture, then add the egg mixture back into the milk mixture in the pan, whisking constantly until very smooth.

While continuing to whisk, cook over medium heat until the pudding is bubbling and becomes very thick, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, then whisk in the pumpkin puree and vanilla extract.

Pass the pudding through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Spoon into six serving glasses or small bowls, cover the surface with plastic wrap, and chill until cold, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Just before serving, dollop each pudding with whipped cream and sprinkle with black and orange sprinkles or candy corn, if desired.