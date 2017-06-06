Gal Gadot's 'Fast & Furious' Co-Stars Congratulate Her On 'Wonder Woman' Success

Gal Gadot may be Hollywood's newest "Wonder Woman," but she'll always be part of the "Fast & Furious" family.

Following the superhero film's blockbuster box office debut, Gal's "Fast" co-stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Luke Evans all shared their congratulations and excitement on social media.

"There are no words I can Say that can convey how proud I am of you," Vin wrote on Monday, captioning a throwback Instagram selfie of him and Gal mugging for the camera.