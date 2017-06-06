Gal Gadot's 'Fast & Furious' Co-Stars Congratulate Her On 'Wonder Woman' Success

Gal Gadot may be Hollywood's newest "Wonder Woman," but she'll always be part of the "Fast & Furious" family.

Following the superhero film's blockbuster box office debut, Gal's "Fast" co-stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Luke Evans all shared their congratulations and excitement on social media.

"There are no words I can Say that can convey how proud I am of you," Vin wrote on Monday, captioning a throwback Instagram selfie of him and Gal mugging for the camera.

There are no words I can Say that can convey how proud I am of you... Your recording breaking weekend is nothing short of incredible. @gal_gadot All love

"Your [record] breaking weekend is nothing short of incredible," he continued, wishing Gal "all love" for her game-changing turn as the DC Comics icon.

Tyrese took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm alongside two photos of Gal in character, and told followers in his caption that waking up to the box office report was "the greatest news."

Just woke up to the greatest news of all times - Last night I had to take the wifey and my daughter to go see #WonderWomen they made it pretty clear that if I didn't take them I wasn't going to sleep!! Of all things I'm so freakin proud of my girl and our #FastFamily @gal_gadot you have given so many women permission to be GREAT and to step into their fierce powers - Over 250 million WORLDWIDE debut - no one in the world deserves all of this love and energy but you!!! Congratulations lovey!!!! Keep flying we're all so so so proud!!!!

"I'm so freakin proud of my girl and our #FastFamily. @galgadot you have given so many women permission to be GREAT and to step into their fierce powers," he wrote, championing "Wonder Woman" for becoming an instant worldwide phenomenon.

The actor revealed that he saw the film with his wife and daughter, whom he joked wouldn't have let him sleep if he didn't join them at the theater.

"No one in the world deserves all of this love and energy but you!!! Congratulations lovey!!!! Keep flying we're all so so so proud!!!!" he added.

Luke Evans tweeted a movie still showing Gal bracing for battle, and hinted that he's up for more female-driven projects in the comic book genre.

"Saw #WonderWoman today and loved it! @GalGadot is fantastic – my kind of superhero!" he wrote.

The trio wasn't alone in their admiration.

Prior to the official box office report, Dwayne Johnson praised "Wonder Woman" and Gal for a breakthrough showing.

"Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human," he tweeted, adding applause emojis to his post.

"Furious 7" director James Wan also shared his thoughts, commending Gal and director Patty Jenkins on Twitter for "a magnificent film" and being "an inspiration."

"Wonder Woman" collected more than $103 million domestically in its opening weekend amid rave reviews, and marked the highest-grossing debut ever for a female-directed film.

Gal first appeared in 2009's "Fast & Furious" and reprised her role as Gisele Yashar in "Fast Five" and "Fast & Furious 6." 

-- Erin Biglow

