'Game Of Thrones' Breaks Another Audience Record With Season 7 Finale

HBO's "Game of Thrones" set yet another audience record Sunday with its seventh-season finale. Nielsen says an all-time high of 12.1 million viewers were tuned in to the wildly popular fantasy drama. An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels.

The seven-episode season began with 10.1 million viewers, while episode 5 drew 10.7 million.

This season "Game of Thrones" has regularly ranked as the second-most-viewed series each week among all programs, both cable and broadcast. Its eighth and final season is scheduled to air next year.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) exchange a look in the 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale
