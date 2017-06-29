'Game Of Thrones' & 'Westworld' Heading To Comic-Con 2017

"Game of Thrones" is returning to Comic-Con.
Stars of the HBO drama, including Alfie Allen (Theon), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) will appear on the show's panel in Hall H on Friday, July 21. A "special guest from Westeros" will moderate the panel, per HBO.
The "GoT" panel kicks off at 1:30 PM on the Friday.
The following day, HBO's "Westworld" will have its panel in Hall H at 4:15 PM, hosted by Reggie Watts. The panel will feature Ben Barnes (Logan), Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Armistice), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), James Marsden (Teddy), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), Jimmi Simpson (William), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Shannon Woodward (Elsie) and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard/Arnold). Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will also appear on the panel.
Comic-Con will take place July 20-23 at the San Diego Convention Center.
-- Jolie Lash