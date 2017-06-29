'Game Of Thrones' & 'Westworld' Heading To Comic-Con 2017

"Game of Thrones" is returning to Comic-Con.



Stars of the HBO drama, including Alfie Allen (Theon), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) will appear on the show's panel in Hall H on Friday, July 21. A "special guest from Westeros" will moderate the panel, per HBO.

The "GoT" panel kicks off at 1:30 PM on the Friday.