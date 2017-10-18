Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood Are Set To Perform At The 51st Annual CMA Awards

The first wave of performers have been announced for The 51st Annual CMA Awards, and the show is clearly putting together a strong lineup.

Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will take the stage during "Country Music's Biggest Night. They’ll be joined by 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee and 16-time CMA nominee, Alan Jackson!

The competition at this year’s CMA Awards is going to be intense. Reigning Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks is hoping to defend his crown at this years' award ceremony. He has won the major award five times, making him the winningest country artist in this category. Luke Bryan is also in the hunt for the award and has won Entertainer of the Year twice before.