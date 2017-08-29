George Clooney On Fatherhood, Trump & His New Film 'Suburbicon'

Clooney and Amal last week announced a $1 million grant, through their Clooney Foundation, to the Southern Poverty Law Center to combat hate groups. The donation was a reaction to Charlottesville. Clooney, a longtime liberal activist, doesn't mince his words when it comes to President Donald Trump.

"It becomes increasingly clear how in over his head and incapable this man is of being president of the United States," said Clooney. "The good news is that our other institutions — meaning press, finally, and judges and senators — have proven that the country works. There is a check and balance."

But if Clooney sounds unusually pugnacious for a newfound father, he grants his life has changed drastically in the last two months. "Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he chuckled before heaping credit on his wife. "She's like an Olympic athlete," he says. "She's doing so beautifully."

"Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," said Clooney, speaking from his home in Lake Como, Italy. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

"Suburbicon" is Clooney's sixth film as director and his first since 2014's "The Monuments Men." Filmmaking remains his focus, at least professionally speaking.

"I'm in an interesting place in my life. I'm acting almost never — for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough)," he says. "If somebody showed up with 'The Verdict,' I'd jump but it's not all that often you get 'Michael Clayton' kind of scripts. And if you're not going to get those, there's no real point at this point in my career."

"They still let me do what I want to do," Clooney adds. "As long as that's the case, then I'm going to keep doing it. For me, you've got to keep pushing the envelope until they take everything away — which they eventually do with everybody."