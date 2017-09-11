George Clooney Reveals Amal Clooney Watches Old Episodes of 'ER'

George Clooney has one big fan -- his wife, Amal Clooney.
The Cloon confessed that his wife occasionally enjoys an old episode of "ER."
"Every once in awhile, Amal — because she didn’t really watch television during that period of time —will see it on TV, usually in Europe," the 56-year-old actor told Vanity Fair in an interview. "And she’ll see it and it just makes us both laugh, because I’ve aged a lot in [the years since]. Yeah, she got me 10 years after that guy, thank god."
George famously played Dr. Doug Ross and was quite the Hollywood dreamboat back then.
These days George and Amal are staying busy as first-time parents. George revealed that he and his leading lady haven't been giving much sleep since having their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June.
"I've never been a big sleeper, but now [Amal and I are] doing it in shifts," he shared. "I feel really guilty because my wife has to get up literally every two hours."
"But I knew what it was going to be," the proud pop said to Vanity Fair. "I will say it is a lot of responsibility, and they are really fun kids."
Perhaps, Alexander and Ella, will also be a fan of "ER" someday.