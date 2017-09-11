George Clooney Reveals Amal Clooney Watches Old Episodes of 'ER'

George Clooney has one big fan -- his wife, Amal Clooney.

The Cloon confessed that his wife occasionally enjoys an old episode of "ER."

"Every once in awhile, Amal — because she didn’t really watch television during that period of time —will see it on TV, usually in Europe," the 56-year-old actor told Vanity Fair in an interview. "And she’ll see it and it just makes us both laugh, because I’ve aged a lot in [the years since]. Yeah, she got me 10 years after that guy, thank god."

George famously played Dr. Doug Ross and was quite the Hollywood dreamboat back then.