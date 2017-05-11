George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' In Development At Syfy

"A crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to their survival," read a logline from the network. "As the crew nears their destination, they discover that the ship’s artificial intelligence and never-seen captain may be steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space."

"Thrones" is heading into its seventh season on HBO, beginning on July 16. Season 7 will be a shorter one for the fantasy drama, with the eighth, and presumably final season, also abbreviated.