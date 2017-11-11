George Takei Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: George Takei attends the press conference for The Japanese American National Museum's exhibition 'Instructions To All Persons: Reflections On Executive Order 9066' at Japanese American National Museum on February 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"Star Trek" star George Takei responded to claims of sexual assault made against him by a former actor and model Scott R. Brunton, who claimed that an incident took place at Takei's home in 1981.
Takei shared a message on Facebook on Saturday and said he was "shocked" and "bewildered" by the claims made by Brunton. He also revealed that he doesn't even remember who Mr. Brunton is. Takei continued by assuring his fans that his husband and partner of 30 years, Brad, is standing by him.
In a story published by The Hollywood Reporter this week, Brunton accused Takei of "groping at his crotch and trying to take his underwear off" after he allegedly had a drink at Takei's home and became disoriented.
"The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear," Brunton said in his report to The Hollywood Reporter.
"I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He goes, 'You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.' And I said, 'No. I don't want to do this.' And I pushed him off and he said, 'OK, fine.' And I said I am going to go and he said, 'If you feel you must. You're in no condition to drive.' I said, 'I don't care I want to go.' So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that."
Takei is adamantly denying that the events occurred and wrote about how hurtful the claims are in a Facebook post below.
Read Takei's full response on Facebook:
"Friends,
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Brunton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them.
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment.
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.
Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times.
Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us.
Yours in gratitude,
George"