Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Win Halloween With Their Perfect Couples Costume

It's no surprise that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik won Halloween with their perfectly coordinated Halloween costumes.

Gigi posted an adorable pic on Instagram showing off both of their costumes and the young couple seriously couldn't be cuter.

Zayn is perfectly disguised as web-slinger Peter Parker in his Spiderman skintight costume. His supermodel girlfriend Gigi made the perfect Black Cat – wearing a black leather jumpsuit, matching black mask and huge platinum blond wig.