Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Win Halloween With Their Perfect Couples Costume

It's no surprise that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik won Halloween with their perfectly coordinated Halloween costumes.

Gigi posted an adorable pic on Instagram showing off both of their costumes and the young couple seriously couldn't be cuter.

Zayn is perfectly disguised as web-slinger Peter Parker in his Spiderman skintight costume. His supermodel girlfriend Gigi made the perfect Black Cat – wearing a black leather jumpsuit, matching black mask and huge platinum blond wig.

"Spidey's girl HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx 🎃," the 22-year-old super model shared on Instagram Tuesday evening. 

Spidey's girl ???????????? HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx ????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The hot couple doesn't post a lot of photos of each other, but we got a double dose last night, all thanks to Halloween. Gigi posted a drool-worthy boomerang of Zayn in his Spiderman costume doing pull ups.

"My very own [spider]MAN !👻🎃"

my very own ????MAN ! ????????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

According to social media, this is the first Halloween Gigi and Zayn have spent together. Last year, Gigi went solo to squad leader, Taylor Swift's party as a boy scout. 

Scout's Honor ???????????????????????? thanks to my fwends @erinparsonsmakeup @nailsbymarysoul @raisingkaned, who play dress-up with me on the reg, for helping me pull together a look after work !!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN ????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

So Gigi and Zayn definitely just raised the bar for couple's goals!

-- Kevin Zelman

